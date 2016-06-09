Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister improved to 6-3 after winning his fifth consecutive game Wednesday night. Fister went six innings, allowing just one run on seven hits, and struck out five. He walked only one and threw 103 pitches, 65 for strikes. He has made quality starts in nine of his last 10 turns with Houston 8-2 in those games.

RF George Springer snapped a 0-for-12 streak with a leadoff homer and went 2-for-5 on Wednesday. He hit his 14th home run of the year on the third pitch of the game. He is two shy of his homer total from 2015.

RHP Collin McHugh (5-4, 4.97 ERA) is slated start Thursday afternoon at Texas to finish the four-game series. It’s his 13th start of the season and first against the Rangers. McHugh went 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on Saturday against Oakland, and did not factor in the decision.

SS Carlos Correa celebrated his one-year anniversary of being in the big leagues Wednesday. “It went by really fast,” he said. “It seemed like yesterday I made my debut. It was pretty cool when I woke up today. I saw it was June 8 and I was like, wow, one year in the big leagues.” In his first calendar year, which covered 158 games, Correa hit .272, with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.