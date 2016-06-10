Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh went 3 2/3 innings Thursday, giving up four runs on seven hits at Texas. It was McHugh’s shortest stint since he got only one out in his season debut on April 6 at the New York Yankees. McHugh dropped to 4-1 against Texas for his career.

SS Carlos Correa exited with a left ankle sprain in the fourth inning after crossing the first base bag awkwardly. X-rays were negative.

RHP Will Harris has been nearly perfect this season, but he hasn’t officially been named the club’s closer. He has picked up two saves in as many chances and reeled off a club-record 26 consecutive scoreless appearances. Manager A.J. Hinch did offer this up with a smile: “Get him in fantasy baseball and see what happens.”

C Evan Gattis started Thursday for the third time in five games, but manager A.J. Hinch was adamant that the club wasn’t implementing a platoon. C Jason Castro remains the primary backstop. “I‘m going to be very careful with how much volume I put on Gattis with the catching,” Hinch said. Gattis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

RHP Lance McCullers (3-1, 4.23 ERA) is scheduled to open the three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday. He pitched Houston to a series sweep of Oakland on June 5 by tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on eight hits in the club’s 5-2 win. He has fanned at least seven in four consecutive starts, and has 33 punchouts in his last 23 innings. The majors’ second-youngest starter at 22, McCullers, a Tampa native, is 0-1 in his career against Tampa Bay.