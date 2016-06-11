FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 11, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Tyler White had an RBI double in the sixth inning and drew a walk Friday, raising his average to .219.

SS Carlos Correa had the day off as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Correa would be available as a pinch hitter for the final two games of the series.

RHP Lance McCullers gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings Friday. He walked four and struck out seven on 102 pitches and fell to 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA. “Every time I get hurt it’s the first inning, second inning,” McCullers said. “Me not being aggressive with my stuff.”

C Jason Castro hit a 396-foot home run in the sixth inning off Rays starter Matt Andriese on Friday. The two-run blast to right field was Castro’s fifth of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.