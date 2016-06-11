Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White had an RBI double in the sixth inning and drew a walk Friday, raising his average to .219.

SS Carlos Correa had the day off as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Correa would be available as a pinch hitter for the final two games of the series.

RHP Lance McCullers gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings Friday. He walked four and struck out seven on 102 pitches and fell to 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA. “Every time I get hurt it’s the first inning, second inning,” McCullers said. “Me not being aggressive with my stuff.”

C Jason Castro hit a 396-foot home run in the sixth inning off Rays starter Matt Andriese on Friday. The two-run blast to right field was Castro’s fifth of the season.