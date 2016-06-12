Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers had his best start of the season Saturday, according to Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Fiers threw seven innings and held Tampa Bay to two runs on five hits. Fiers credited getting ahead of hitters and taking advantage of the Rays’ aggressive nature at the plate, getting seven innings out of 85 pitches.

SS Marwin Gonzalez, filling in for the injured Carlos Correa, went 3-for-4 on Saturday. He’s hitting 11-for-25 in a six-game hitting streak and has a defensive versatility that will earn more consistent playing time, even after Correa is able to return at shortstop.

SS Carlos Correa missed his second straight game Saturday after spraining his ankle landing awkwardly on first base in Thursday’s game. Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who had said he was day-to-day, said he would know better Sunday morning if he could return to the lineup in the series finale against Tampa Bay.

RHP Will Harris earned his third save Saturday, and while he gave up a run for only the second time this year -- raising his ERA from 0.33 to 0.63 -- he got out of a bases-loaded jam. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he’ll get more opportunities at the end of games, but stopped short of calling him his new closer.