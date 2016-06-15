Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister won his sixth straight decision Tuesday night, working 7 1/3 efficient innings on a 92-degree night and shackling St. Louis’ explosive offense. Fister allowed only five hits and two runs, walking one and fanning six, as he tied his career-best winning streak. For good measure, he also tacked on two huge insurance runs in the seventh with a stunning single up the middle.

INF Danny Worth was selected from Triple-A Fresno Tuesday and started at third base, batting second and going 1-for-4. Worth was hitting .340-8-36 for the Grizzlies with an OPS of .998, fueled by 37 walks in 191 at-bats and a slugging percentage of .550. The former Detroit Tiger figures to see plenty of action this week as Houston will face three left-handed starters in five games.

RHP Collin McHugh gets the call Wednesday night when the team finishes its two-game series and nine-game road trip in St. Louis. McHugh is coming off a 5-3 loss Thursday at Texas, lasting only 3 2/3 innings and yielding four runs with a walk and six strikeouts in his second-shortest outing of the year. He’s faced the Cardinals twice in his career, going 0-1 and failing to reach the sixth inning in both outings.

SS Carlos Correa (sprained left ankle) returned to the lineup after a three-game absence, batting fourth and going 0-for-4. Correa was injured in Texas on Thursday while trying to leg out an infield hit in the fifth inning. He entered Tuesday night’s game with a .326 average in his previous 12 games and has a streak of 31 straight errorless games, the longest of his career

RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the family medical emergency list Tuesday. Gregerson is 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 13 saves in 29 games, having recently lost the closer’s job to Will Harris. When Gregerson returns to the team, he figures to resume the eighth inning role he’s performed well through most of his career with San Diego and Oakland.