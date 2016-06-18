Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday following an 18-game slide that saw him hit .127 with no home runs, two RBIs and 15 strikeouts. White began his rookie season with a flourish, earning American League Player of the Week honors after batting .556 with three homers and nine RBIs from April 5-10.

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3 with three walks, increasing his total to 35 walks in 68 games this season. Altuve finished with 33 walks and a 4.8 percent walk rate in 2015. His walk rate is 11 percent this season and he is just five walks shy of his career high of 40 set in 2012.

SS Carlos Correa hit a solo home run leading off the eighth inning, his ninth homer on the season and 31st of his career. It marked his 30th homer as a shortstop, which ties Andujar Cedeno for third-most by a shortstop in club history.

CF Carlos Gomez finished 3-for-5 for his first three-hit game of the season and his first since Aug. 1, 2015. It also marked his third consecutive multi-hit game, his longest such streak since a four-game stretch May 21-25, 2014. Gomez is batting .314 (11-for-35) with a double, three homers and seven RBIs over his last 10 games.