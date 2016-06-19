Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Worth recorded his first hit at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. The 2-for-5 day with two doubles marked the first game of his career with multiple extra-base hits.

RF George Springer's walk-off single in the 11th inning Saturday marked the third walk-off hit of his career and second this season.

1B Marwin Gonzalez was 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Sautrday. Gonzalez hit his fifth home run of the season and first this season in the first inning. The home run was also his first since May 21, which came against the Rangers. In his last 11 games, Gonzalez is batting .386 and has six multi-hit games in that stretch.

DH Evan Gattis' seventh inning home run Saturday was his 10th of the season. Nine of his 10 home runs have come since being recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi on May 17.