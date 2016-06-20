FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
June 21, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Devenski recorded his first career save by working 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of RHP Mike Fiers, allowing one hit while recording three strikeouts. The last Astros pitcher to record a save while pitching 3 1/3 innings was LHP Erik Bedard on Opening Day 2013 (March 31) against the Rangers.

RHP Mike Fiers worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings and lowered his ERA this month to 2.63 over four starts. In 12 career starts at Minute Maid Park, Fiers is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA and since making his Minute Maid Park debut for the Astros on Aug. 16, 2015, he ranks third in the American League in home ERA (minimum 60 innings) behind only Indians RHP Danny Salazar (1.91) and Rangers LHP Martin Perez (2.49).

C Evan Gattis finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gattis has homered in consecutive games and 10 of his 11 homers this season have some in his 30 games since a recall from Double A Corpus Christi. Gattis has an .811 OPS during that span.

3B Luis Valbuena had an RBI single and also hit his sixth home run in his last 22 games. All eight of his homers have come since May 7, and during that 36-game span he is batting .282 (35-for-124) with 17 RBIs and an .892 OPS. His homer off Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan was just his second off a southpaw this season and only his seventh in 33 career home runs with the Astros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
