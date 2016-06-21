FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister matched his career-best winning streak of seven games by posting his 11th quality start of the season, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings. The Astros have won each of his last 10 starts, which ties the season record set by RHP Donnie Wall (May 15-July 2, 1996).

2B Jose Altuve crushed a 431-foot home run in the fourth inning off Angels RHP Mike Moran on Monday night, his second longest homer this season (448 feet off Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson on April 10). Altuve extended his hitting streak against the Angels to 10 games and is batting .463 (19-for-41) during that stretch.

SS Carlos Correa hit his 32nd career home run and his 31st as a shortstop on Monday night, which ranks tied for second in club history with Dickie Thon. Adam Everett his 35 home runs as a shortstop for the Astros and holds the franchise record.

CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to six games by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. He started his hitting streak with three consecutive multi-hit games.

