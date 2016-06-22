FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
June 22, 2016

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against the Angels to 11 games with his infield single in the ninth inning. Altuve is batting .444 (20-for-45) during that stretch and is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against the Angels behind Yankees OF Brett Gardner and Dodgers 2B Chase Utley (12 games).

RHP Collin McHugh allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings but took a no-decision despite his fifth quality start in his last nine appearances. He has at least five strikeouts in seven consecutive starts and owns a 3.79 ERA in his last nine appearances, posting 56 strikeouts in 57 innings.

1B Marwin Gonzalez scored the winning run after reaching on a walk in the ninth inning. He finished 1-for-2 with a double and two walks and is batting .338 (22-for-65) with seven walks and a .419 on-base percentage in his last 19 games.

SS Carlos Correa had his third walk-off hit of the season with a two-run single against Angels RHP Huston Street. Correa added his 33rd career homer in the fifth inning off Angels LHP Hector Santiago, his 32nd as a shortstop, and the latter total ranks second in club history behind Adam Everett (35). Correa homered in consecutive games for the third time this season.

