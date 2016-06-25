Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Tony Kemp, who hit .238 in 22 games, was optioned to Fresno after the 13-4 victory over the Royals. He made nine starts in left field and two at DH since being called up on May 16.

RF George Springer hit his major league-leading third grand slam in a nine-run first inning. Springer also opened the inning with a triple. According to Elias he is the first major league player with a triple and grand slam in the first inning. He becomes the first leadoff hitter with a first inning grand slam since Danny Tartabull on April 15, 1986 against the Mariners.

LHP Dallas Keuchel becomes the first Astros pitcher to pick up a road victory after allowing 11 hits since Jason Jennings on June 19, 2007, at Anaheim. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA in five career regular season starts vs. the Royals.

1B A.J. Reed, the Astros’ 2014 second-round pick out of Kentucky and who is considered the club’s top hitting prospect, will join the club Saturday and make his major league debut as the designated hitter. He hit .266 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles with an .854 OPS with Triple-A Fresno.

3B Luis Valbuena left after one inning with lower left back tightness. Manager A.J. Hinch said Valbuena is fine and he removed him as a precaution with the Astros leading 9-0. Hinch said Valbuena would be in the lineup Saturday.