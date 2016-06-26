Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, who starts Sunday, has won his past seven decisions. The Astros have won his past 10 starts, tying a single-season franchise record, also held by Donne Wall (1996), Nolan Ryan (1983) and Joe Niekro (1979). His personal seven-game winning streak ties the longest of his career. He won seven in a row in 2011.

2B Jose Altuve matched his career high with four hits, including three for extra-bases. He has reached base in 28 straight games, hitting .411 in that span. Altuve and SS Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs in the second, the fourth time this year the Astros have gone back-to-back.

RHP Mike Fiers was handed an eight-run lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but could not make it through five innings to claim a victory. Fiers was removed with one out in the fifth when he allowed two hits and a walk. Fiers was pulled after 94 pitches, 58 for strikes, allowing three runs, nine hits, three walks and hitting batter. "I didn't do my job," Fiers said.

1B A.J. Reed, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. Reed, who hit .311 in 45 at-bats in spring training, started at DH. Reed said he about 20 family members driving in from his hometown, Terre Haute, Ind., for his major-league debut.

DH A.J. Reed did not have a hit in his big league debut, but it was successful one. He walked twice, scored two runs and picked up a RBI with a sacrifice fly.

3B Luis Valbuena, who left after one inning Friday with lower back tightness, was back in the Astros' lineup on Saturday.