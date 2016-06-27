Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister lost for the first time since April 25 on Sunday after going 7-0 in that timeframe, with the Astros winning each of his last 10 starts. He yielded a career-high three home runs and allowed four runs, the first time since April 14 he has given up more than three runs in a game. The Royals scored six runs against him in that April start.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 Sunday, reaching base for the 29th straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. It also matches the career high for Altuve, who started as the designated hitter Sunday for only the second time this season. “He doesn’t get much of a choice anymore because I‘m going to keep doing it,” Astros manager Ned Yost said. “When (Evan) Gattis catches and (A.J.) Reed plays first, the DH spot will be open, and they’re half-days off and I think he prefers that more than a full day off. I think when he gets hits he likes to DH.”

C Evan Gattis homered in Sunday’s sixth inning, his first road home run since May 19. His previous eight home runs were at Houston. He is hitting .304 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 15 games, 14 of them starts as a catcher.

1B A.J Reed, the Astros’ top prospect, struck out in all three of his at-bats in his second big league game Sunday. Reed walked twice, scored two runs and had a sacrifice fly in his debut Saturday as the designated hitter. “I‘m mostly going to play him at first,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “The DH spot will be open. It could be 50/50, maybe a little bit towards first base. It depends on how I can keep Marwin (Gonzalez) active in the lineup, either in left field, or around the infield. And also it depends on how guys play and how we match up.”