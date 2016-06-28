Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 on Monday against the Angels and has now reached base by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 30 consecutive games, a career high. He’s hitting .405 (47 for 116) during the streak.

RHP Collin McHugh got a no-decision Monday after allowing two runs, six hits and three walks in six innings of the Astros’ 4-2 win over the Angels. Both of the Angels’ runs against McHugh were scored by CF Mike Trout, who homered in the fourth inning and doubled and scored in the sixth. The home run came on a 1-2 curveball clocked at 75 mph and about six inches off the ground. But Trout was able to golf the pitch over the fence in left-center field. “(Catcher Jason) Castro said that ball was going to bounce,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

RHP Will Harris has a 0.80 ERA this season and has yielded 23 hits in 33 2/3 innings. All 23 of the hits given up by Harris have been singles, setting as Astros record for most consecutive games (33) without allowing an extra-base hit to start the season.

RHP Scott Feldman will pitch in place of RHP Lance McCullers, who will make his next start either on the weekend against the White Sox or on Monday against the Mariners. McCullers has a blister on the tip of the index finger on his right (pitching) hand.

RHP Scott Feldman will start Tuesday against the Angels in place of scheduled starter RHP Lance McCullers, who has a blister on his right index finger. Feldman was 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in four starts this year before moving to the bullpen, where he had pitched well. As a reliever, Feldman is 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA. Feldman is 6-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 29 games (18 starts) against the Angels.

