Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a walk Tuesday against the Angels, extending his streak of reaching base by either hit, walk or hit-by-pitch to 31 consecutive games. It's the longest streak by an Astros player since Willy Taveras had a similar run in 2006. Altuve is hitting .408 during the streak. "He's been our most productive player and it never stops for him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's multiple hits or multiple times on base nearly every game, he provides a ton of energy. He's every bit the heart and soul of our team."

LHP Dallas Keuchel starts Wednesday against the Angels. Keuchel gave up four runs and 11 hits against the Royals in his last start, but got the victory in a 13-4 win. He is 8-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against the Angels.

1B A.J. Reed was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he wanted to give Reed a chance to "clear his mind." Reed is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts since being called up from Triple-A Fresno last weekend. He was hitting .266 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs for the Grizzlies. INF Marwin Gonzalez started in Reed's place Tuesday.

RHP Scott Feldman gave up one unearned run and three hits in five innings against the Angels on Tuesday, getting the win while making a spot start in place of Lance McCullers (blister on finger). An error by 3B Luis Valbuena extended the Angels' third inning, allowing Angels DH Albert Pujols to bat and deliver an RBI single, scoring the only run Feldman allowed. Feldman will return to the bullpen with McCullers expected back in the rotation Monday. "It felt a little different," Feldman said about starting. "I've been doing the bullpen thing for a couple months, so I had to try to remember my whole routine for that. But it was a lot of fun and I appreciate the opportunity."

RHP Lance McCullers, scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels because of a blister on his right index finger, will start Monday's game against Seattle.