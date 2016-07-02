Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers worked six scoreless innings, marking his second consecutive scoreless start at Minute Maid Park. He became the first Houston starter to post consecutive scoreless starts at home since LHP Dallas Keuchel did so for three starts from June 25-July 19, 2015. Fiers is 3-1 with a 1.14 ERA over his last five home starts.

DH A.J. Reed recorded his first career hit in the fifth inning, ricocheting a single off the first-base bag against White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez with two outs. Reed, the Astros' second-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, started his career 0-for-16.

RHP Scott Feldman is likely to get another opportunity to start. Feldman allowed one unearned run in five innings in a 7-1 win over the Angels in what was his fifth start this season. "He will start again," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen on Friday and remains on schedule to reclaim his spot in the rotation after missing a turn on Tuesday with a blister on his right index finger. He is tentatively scheduled to start the series opener against the Mariners on Monday.

RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen session Friday and is on schedule to return to the rotation Monday in the series opener against the Mariners. McCullers was scratched from his previous start Tuesday against the Angels with a blister on his right index finger. He is 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA in eight starts.

CF Carlos Gomez hit his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning Friday, a two-run shot to left field off White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Gomez has hit safely in 12 of 15 games and is batting .286 with five doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs in the 25 games since he was activated from the 15-day disabled list onMay 31.