Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz had a career-high seven strikeouts on 49 pitches in three innings. He retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a two-out single to White Sox LF Avasail Garcia in the eighth inning. Feliz is the first Astros reliever with seven strikeouts in a game since RHP Tim Redding on Sept. 8, 2001.

C Alfredo Gonzalez was acquired from the Astros in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Double-A Birmingham. To make room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP Daniel Webb to the 60-day disabled list. Gonzalez was designated for assignment on June 25 after batting .158 with seven RBIs and 14 runs in 44 games with Double-A Corpus Christi.

DH Jose Altuve was named American League Player of the Month after hitting .420/.492/.620 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs with six stolen bases in 26 games in June. Altuve, a first-time recipient of the honor, led the AL in batting average, hits and on-base percentage last month and set a franchise record for batting average in June (minimum 75 plate appearances).

SS Carlos Correa had an RBI in a fifth consecutive game, the longest such streak of his career. Correa finished 1-for-4 on Saturday with a run-scoring single in the third inning and matched OF Colby Rasmus for the longest RBI streak on the team this season. The last Houston shortstop to drive in a run in five consecutive games was Miguel Tejada in 2008.

PH A.J. Reed belted his first career home run on Saturday with two outs in the ninth inning off White Sox RHP David Robertson. The last Astros player to hit his first career homer as a pinch-hitter was Domingo Santana on June 18, 2015, at Colorado. Reed became the third player in club history to hit his first career homer as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, joining Preston Tucker (May 21, 2015, at Detroit) and Keith Lampard (Sept. 19, 1969, against the Reds).