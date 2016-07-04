Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer clubbed his 18th homer of the season in the first inning Sunday, his third leadoff homer of 2016. It was the Astros' ninth leadoff home run this season, one shy of the club record set in 2001. Springer has 54 career home runs, which ties Lance Berkman's franchise record for the most in a player's first 262 games.

RHP Collin McHugh allowed two runs on five hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings Sunday. He has 17 strikeouts in two appearances against the White Sox this season and 61 strikeouts over his last nine starts (55 1/3 innings) overall after tallying just 30 strikeouts over his first eight starts this season.

RHP Will Harris worked a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a single in the process. He has pitched 35 consecutive games without allowing an extra-base hit, a franchise record. RHP Dave Smith held the old mark (July 30, 1986-May 30, 1987). The last pitcher in the majors to work 35 games without allowing an extra-base hit was Mariners LHP Charlie Furbush (37 games) from April 25-June 9, 2015.

C Jason Castro doubled off White Sox LHP Jose Quintana in the third inning, only his second extra-base hit off a left-hander this season (Arizona LHP Edwin Escobar on May 30). For Castro, four of his past six hits dating back to June 22 have been doubles.