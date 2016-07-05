FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-4 for his fifth multi-hit game in his last seven starts. Altuve is tied for fourth in the American League with 34 multi-hit games, and he has more career multi-hit games (270) than hitless games (183). His 270 multi-hit games since his debut in 2011 rank sixth in the major leagues.

RF George Springer hit his 19th home run of the season in the fifth inning against Mariners LHP Wade Miley. He is one homer shy of his career high set during his rookie season in 2014. Springer has scored in each of his last seven games, the longest such streak in his career and the longest by an Astro this season.

1B Marwin Gonzalez recorded his 17th multi-hit game this season, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. His career high is 23 multi-hit games set last season. Over his past 30 games, Gonzalez is batting .303 (33-for-109) with six doubles, two triples and two home runs with an .805 OPS.

