Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel extended his season-long winning streak to six games by allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings. It marked his fourth consecutive quality start and improved his record to 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA over his last four starts with the Astros winning each game.

DH A.J. Reed clubbed his second home run in his eighth career game, becoming in the ninth player in club history with at least two homers in his first eight games in the majors. 1B Tyler White accomplished the feat earlier this season with three homers in his first eight games.

LF Colby Rasmus homered at Minute Maid Park for the first time since April 24 against the Red Sox, his two-run blast putting the Astros ahead for good in the fourth inning. Rasmus snapped a string of 28 consecutive homerless games at home, the longest such streak of his career. Rasmus his batting .351 (20-for-57) with one double, three home runs and seven RBIs in his last 17 games.

3B Luis Valbuena clubbed his 10th home run of the season off Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker in the second inning to become the sixth Astro with double-digit homers this season. It marks the third time in club history that the Astros have had six players with 10-plus homers before the All-Star break (also 2000 and 2001).