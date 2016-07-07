FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 8, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Fiers had his scoreless streak at Minute Maid Park snapped at 17 2/3 innings when he allowed three homers and four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday against Seattle. Fiers was lifted after just 3 1/3 innings, his shortest start since June 2, 2013, at Philadelphia, when he worked a career-low 1 2/3 innings.

CF Carlos Gomez finished a home run shy of the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He tripled for the first time since May 11, 2015, against the White Sox, and he hit a double and a triple in the same game for the first time since May 8, 2013, against the Rangers.

3B Luis Valbuena hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off Mariners RHP Edwin Diaz, a two-run shot that put the Astros ahead to stay. It marked his second consecutive game with a home run, and all 11 of his homers have come since May 7. It was his seventh career go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later.

RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his 14th save despite issuing a pair of walks and surrendering an RBI double to Mariners 2B Robinson Cano in the ninth inning. Gregerson, who was supplanted by All-Star Will Harris as the closer, has converted six of his past eight save opportunities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
