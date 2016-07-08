Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Daz Cameron, selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his left pointer finger on Wednesday night. Cameron was hit by a pitch in the first inning while playing for Class A short-season Tri-City. He was batting .278 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 games with the Valley Cats.

RHP Doug Fister worked eight strong innings Thursday, his longest start of the season. The last time Fister pitched as many as eight innings was his nine-inning complete game on Sept. 26, 2014. Fister recorded just two strikeouts, becoming just the third American League pitcher this season to strike out no more than two batters while working at least eight innings (also Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmerman and Angels RHP Jered Weaver).

RF George Springer hit his career-high third triple and 100th career extra-base hit in Thursday's first inning. Springer is the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 extra-base hits in his first 266 career games (also Lance Berkman, Hunter Pence, Richard Hidaldo and Glenn Davis).

CF Carlos Gomez recorded a season-high eight putouts in center field, his most since also recording eight on July 3, 2013 at Washington. Entering Thursday, his eight putouts would rank tied for second among American League center fielders behind Rangers CF Ian Desmond (10 on May 25).