Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer had his streak of 112 consecutive starts snapped (rest). Springer owned the second-longest streak in the majors behind Mariners 2B Robinson Cano (144 games). Springer did enter as a pinch-runner for 3B Luis Valbuena in the ninth inning but was stranded on first base. He will be back in the starting lineup on Sunday in advance of the All-Star Game break.

LF Marwin Gonzalez produced a multi-hit game in his 11th career start batting leadoff. Gonzalez finished 2-for-4 with a double, the lone extra-base hit off Athletics RHP Kendall Graveman. Gonzalez is batting .391 (9-for-23) as a leadoff hitter with three doubles. He also made his second start of the season in left.

RHP Scott Feldman pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Since moving to the bullpen, 13 of his 17 outings have been scoreless and eight have covered multiple innings. Feldman has posted a 4-1 record and 1.61 ERA with 21 strikeouts against two walks in relief.

RHP Lance McCullers lasted only four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Despite the rough outing, McCullers became only the fourth pitcher in club history to have a 17-start streak of allowing three runs or less at home, joining RHP Larry Dierker (22 from 1970-72), RHP Roy Oswalt (19 from 2006-07) and RHP Nolan Ryan (17 from 1986-87).