Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Yulieski Gurriel signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Astros, MLB.com reported Friday. Houston outbid several teams for the highly-regarded, 32-year-old slugger, who last played in 2015, hitting .305 with 11 home runs in Japan.

RHP Doug Fister was in total control of Friday's game until things fell apart in the fifth. Fister gave up a run-scoring wild pitch and a two-run double, eventually ending his night. Over five innings, Fister allowed five hits and three runs.

RF George Springer led off Friday's game with a home run and scored twice as he continues to be a key to the Astros' resurgence. Since Springer moved into the leadoff spot, the Astros have gone 32-13.

LF Jake Marisnick, who had a rough first half of the season, came out of the All-Star Break with a 2-for-4 performance at Seattle on Friday. He had hits in each of his first two at-bats, including an RBI double in the five-run fifth. Marisnick, who platoons with Colby Rasmus, is hitting just .200 against left-handed pitchers this season.

RHP Lance McCullers is scheduled to face Seattle for the second time in three starts Saturday afternoon. On July 4, he beat Seattle 2-1 by throwing seven innings of five-hit, one-run ball. In his past two starts against the Mariners, McCullers is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.