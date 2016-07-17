Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve came up to bat with a runner on second base in Saturday's ninth inning, but the Astros didn't give him a chance to be the hero. Altuve tried to sacrifice the runner to third base, only to see his bunt get fielded by Seattle closer Steve Cishek, who threw to third base and caught Marwin Gonzalez in a rundown. Altuve ended up being stranded at third base to end the game. He had a first-inning double, one of three extra-base hits for an Astros team that had just four total hits Saturday.

RHP Collin McHugh, who is looking for his sixth win of the season Sunday and his first since May 30, has already beaten Seattle twice this year. He is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA against the Mariners heading into his scheduled start at Seattle. Against everyone else, McHugh is 3-6 with a 4.80 ERA.

RHP Pat Neshek continues to give Houston a dependable bullpen arm. He finished off Saturday's sixth inning with two outs, marking the 24th time in his past 26 outings that Neshek has not allowed a run. Since May 1, Neshek has a 1.57 ERA.

RHP Lance McCullers turned in another good outing Sunday, although he did not get rewarded with a win on a day when Houston's offensive struggles left McCullers with the loss. McCullers threw five shutout innings before Seattle finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. McCullers gave up a leadoff triple to Leonys Martin, who scored on Robinson Cano's RBI single for a 1-0 Seattle lead. McCullers struck out the next batter before coming out of the game after 97 pitches. He allowed the one run off four hits over 5 1/3 innings in the 1-0 loss.

3B Luis Valbuena went into Saturday's game with two home runs in four career at-bats against Seattle closer Steve Cishek, but he struck out looking to leave a runner on third in the ninth. Valbuena went 0-for-4 in the 1-0 loss, with his strikeout coming on a 3-2 count.