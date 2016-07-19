Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 and raised his American League-leading batting average to .348. Altuve also stole a base and scored his 71st run of the season. Altuve has reached base safely in 17 straight road games and is batting .493 during that span.

RHP Mike Fiers (6-4) had his second consecutive rough start as his three-game winning streak ended with a 7-4 loss to Oakland on Monday night. He gave up six runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings. Fiers struck out five, walked two and threw two wild pitches. When he came out of the game, an angry Fiers threw a fit in the dugout and had words with manager A.J. Hinch. In the fifth, CF Carlos Gomez confronted Fiers in the dugout as RHP Doug Fister stepped in between them. "Being a competitive person out there, I want to stay in the game as long as I can," Fiers said. "(Hinch) just had to do his job, and I wasn't doing mine, so he had to take me out, and I'm never going to be happy with being taken out of a game, so we had a couple words here and there, but we smoothed it over."

1B Marvin Gonzalez hit his eighth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 7-4 loss to Oakland. Gonzalez launched RHP Kendall Graveman's first-pitch sinker over the scoreboard in right field at the Oakland Coliseum. Over his past 39 games, Gonzalez is batting .289 (43-for-149).

SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with two doubles in a 7-4 loss to Oakland on Monday night. Correa drove in a run and scored once. Over his past 23 games, he is batting .292 (26-for-89) with 12 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBIs.