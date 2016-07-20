Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve moved past Michael Bourn and into seventh place on Houston's all-time steals list Monday with his 194th career stolen bases. Jeff Bagwell ranks sixth with 202 steals.

2B Jose Altuve had a career-high-tying four hits in five at-bats, and he came up a home run shy of his first career cycle Tuesday night in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Altuve had four hits for the 18th time in his career. He scored two runs and raised his batting average to .354, the best in the major leagues. He has reached base safely in 34 straight road games, the longest such streak by an Astro since Jeff Bagwell's 54-game streak from Sept. 23, 1988, to July 31, 1999. "He's our everything," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's incredible to watch the kind of run he's been on for four months now."

RF George Springer hit his career-high 21st home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 4-3, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Springer hit 20 home runs in 2014. He has 53 RBIs and 36 extra-base hits this year.

LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up two runs over 6 1/3 innings and appeared headed for his fourth straight victory Tuesday but got a no-decision in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Keuchel, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed five hits, struck out six and walked three. He posted his sixth straight quality start, and he is 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA during that stretch. "Dallas was great," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He had dominated until the end, and then he was one pitch away from maybe a double play and ends up giving up the double and they nicked him for a couple of runs, but a really quality outing by him."

DH/C Evan Gattis made his 20th start of the season at catcher Tuesday night against Oakland, all since being recalled on May 17 after a brief stint at Double-A. Gattis didn't catch a single game last season when he spent time in left field and at DH for the Astros. In 2013 and 2014 with Atlanta, he caught a combined 135 games. Gattis went 2-for-4 with a double and is batting .296 with six doubles in 22 games as a catcher.