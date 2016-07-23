Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Preston Tucker tripled and scored in his first game since being recalled from Triple A Fresno on Thursday. Tucker hit .301 with 14 doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs in 53 games after being optioned May 15. Tucker began the season with the Astros and hit .176 with three homers and five RBIs in 33 games.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against the Angels to 16 games, during which time he's batting .477. That is tied for the fourth-longest active hitting streak against a single club in the majors. It also marks the longest hitting streak against the Angels since Ben Zobrist recorded a hit in 18 consecutive games from 2012-14.

1B A.J. Reed was optioned to Triple A Fresno after batting .156 with two homers and four RBIs in 17 games following his major league debut June 25. The club demoted Reed so that he could work on adjustments at the plate.

RHP Lance McCullers struck out 10 batters across a season-high eight innings, marking his fifth career double-digit strikeout game and third this season. McCullers is the first Astros pitcher with three double-digit strikeout games in a single season since RHP Bud Norris in 2011 and the second pitcher in club history with five double-digit strikeout games in his first 34 starts (RHP Tom Griffin, seven).