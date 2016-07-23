FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Preston Tucker tripled and scored in his first game since being recalled from Triple A Fresno on Thursday. Tucker hit .301 with 14 doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs in 53 games after being optioned May 15. Tucker began the season with the Astros and hit .176 with three homers and five RBIs in 33 games.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against the Angels to 16 games, during which time he's batting .477. That is tied for the fourth-longest active hitting streak against a single club in the majors. It also marks the longest hitting streak against the Angels since Ben Zobrist recorded a hit in 18 consecutive games from 2012-14.

1B A.J. Reed was optioned to Triple A Fresno after batting .156 with two homers and four RBIs in 17 games following his major league debut June 25. The club demoted Reed so that he could work on adjustments at the plate.

RHP Lance McCullers struck out 10 batters across a season-high eight innings, marking his fifth career double-digit strikeout game and third this season. McCullers is the first Astros pitcher with three double-digit strikeout games in a single season since RHP Bud Norris in 2011 and the second pitcher in club history with five double-digit strikeout games in his first 34 starts (RHP Tom Griffin, seven).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.