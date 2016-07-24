Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Preston Tucker on Saturday recorded his first RBI since being recalled from Triple A Fresno on Thursday night. His RBI came via a hit by pitch in the third inning and marked the second time in his career that he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, the last also coming against the Angels on May 10, 2015.

RHP Collin McHugh produced his second start with at least six strikeouts and zero walks and extended his streak of starts allowing three earned runs or less to seven. During his seven-game run -- his longest such streak since June 18-July 22, 2015 -- McHugh has posted a 2.49 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings with the Astros winning six of those starts.

SS Carlos Correa hit his 15th home run leading off the fifth inning and set a franchise record for home runs by a shortstop with 36. Correa surpassed Adam Everett. Five of his 15 homers have come against the Angels this season as well as nine of his 37 career dingers.

C Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth, both off Angels RHP Jered Weaver. It marked his 14th and 15th home runs this season and sixth career multi-homer game and third with the Astros. His four RBIs matched a career high last accomplished on June 3 against Oakland.

C Jason Castro was scratched from the starting lineup after taking a foul tip to the right hand in the ninth inning on Friday night. Castro had lingering soreness on Saturday, with increasing pain while swinging the bat.