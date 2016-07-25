Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker reached base safely in all three plate appearances on Sunday and hit his first home run since being recalled from Triple A Fresno on Thursday. During the three-game series with the Angels, Tucker his 3-for-8 with a double, a triple and a home run with two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored.

INF Alex Bregman will be selected to the major league roster on Monday and will make his big league debut against the Yankees. Bregman, the Astros' top prospect and the second overall selection of the 2015 draft, hit .356 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 17 games with the Grizzlies after dominating for Double A Corpus Christi to the tune of a .297 average with 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 62 games. Bregman, a shortstop by trade, has been working at third base and left field to prepare for a position switch when he joins the Astros.

2B Jose Altuve recorded a career-high six RBIs while producing his second career multi-hit game. Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a pair of homers off Angels RHP Tim Lincecum. His previous multi-homer game came on Sept. 26, 2013 against the Rangers. His 17 homers represent a career high and his six RBIs are the most by an Astros player since Chris Johnson on May 2, 2012.

RHP Mike Fiers extended his home winning streak to four games by allowing just three runs on nine hits with two strikeouts over seven innings. Fiers has surrendered three runs or less in six of his last seven home starts, posting a 4-1 record and 2.36 ERA in that span.