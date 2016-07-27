Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Danny Worth was designated for assignment by the Astros on Monday. In 16 games with Houston, he hit .179/.200/.231 with no homers and one RBI.

CF Carlos Gomez was eighth in the batting order for a third consecutive start and fourth time this season, a move linked to yet another prolonged slump. Gomez entered Tuesday batting .125 with 14 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances since his last multi-hit game on July 6. His weighted on-base average (.263) would rank third worst if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.