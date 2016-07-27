Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B/3B Marwin Gonzalez produced his first career multi-homer game with solo shots off Yankees LHP CC Sabathia in the first inning (his ninth) and RHP Anthony Swarzak in the eighth (his 10th). He became the first Astros player to homer from both sides of the plate since Lance Berkman did so against the Cubs on July 3, 2006. Gonzalez has a 10-game hitting streak, which ties his career best.

C Evan Gattis hit his 17th home run in the seventh inning off Yankees LHP CC Sabathia. He has four homers and six RBIs over his last four games. His 11 homers at catcher rank third in the American League behind Royals C Salvador Perez (14) and Tigers C James McCann (13). Gattis is batting .304 with 23 RBIs in 25 games as catcher this season.

CF Carlos Gomez was eighth in the batting order for a third consecutive start and fourth time this season, a move linked to yet another prolonged slump. Gomez entered Tuesday batting .125 with 14 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances since his last multi-hit game on July 6. His weighted on-base average (.263) would rank third worst if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

3B Luis Valbuena departed in the second inning with a right hamstring strain and was listed as day-to-day. Valbuena collapsed attempting to beat out a ground ball to Yankees SS Didi Gregorius and required help to leave the field. Valbuena reached base four times in four plate appearances on Monday night.

1B Jason Castro made his first career appearance at first base, entering when 3B Luis Valbuena departed in the second inning due to injury and 1B Marwin Gonzalez moved across the diamond to replace Valbuena. Castro had exclusively played catcher for the first 533 games of his career.