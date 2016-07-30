Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler White was recalled Friday from Triple-A Fresno. White and rookie Alex Bregman will share third for the next two weeks.

RHP Doug Fister remained on the roster as of Friday but could go on paternity leave at any time to attend the birth of his first child. "He's still scheduled to pitch Monday," manager A.J. Hinch said, noting Houston would adjust when it became necessary.

IF/DH Tyler White was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Friday to replace disabled 3B Luis Valbuena on Houston's roster. White was in the starting lineup as the Astros' designated hitter. The rookie was with Houston earlier this season, playing 53 games while batting .211 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

RHP Collin McHugh was roughed up and took the loss Friday night, throwing 50 pitches in 1 2/3 innings. Detroit cuffed him with 10 hits and eight runs. "They did about everything right against Collin," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He never really could get to his breaking ball, which is something he throws a lot of. They did a good job jumping on him early with his fastball away and his cutter away. They used the middle of the field very well; they hit the ball on the barrel a couple times. It just wasn't his night."

1B Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston's injury woes Friday night when he was pulled in the seventh inning with right hand soreness. Manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez was day-to-day. He doubled in the first, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, but struck out his next two times up.

CF Carlos Gomez (right hamstring) will miss at least the first two games of the series against the Tigers.

CF Carlos Gomez, out with a mild right hamstring strain, predicted Friday he would be able to play Sunday, although manager A.J. Hinch said that still has to be determined. "I don't want to put a date on it," Hinch said. "He's got to run first." Gomez came out of Wednesday's game after straining his hamstring on the bases.

3B Luis Valbuena (right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

3B Luis Valbuena was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to July 27, because of a lower right hamstring injury. "I tried, but bothered me a lot," Valbuena said. "I couldn't run, I couldn't do anything." "We had to make a move," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We're pretty banged up. But most important, it's about Valbuena's diagnosis." Hinch said rookie Alex Bregman and IF Tyler White would play third during Valbuena's absence.