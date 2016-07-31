Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was a hero and a goat in Houston's 3-2 loss Saturday night to Detroit. His RBI single in the ninth tied the score 1-1, but his error on a towering popup in the sixth led to an unearned run that looked as the game progressed through eight innings that it was going to stand up for a 1-0 Detroit victory. Cameron Maybin singled with two out in the sixth and Altuve couldn't get a handle on Miguel Cabrera's big popup, the ball falling for an error and allowing Maybin score. "I think the ball was so high that I got a little dizzy," Altuve said. "I saw it, but it got so high that I was having trouble staying under it. I just stumbled a little, and that's when I lost it."

IF Marwin Gonzalez was held out of Saturday's game because of a sore right hand. "Marwin's not out," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's another guy that we'd like to give some rest to. His wrist is pretty sore, the back of his hand is pretty sore." Gonzalez was taken out of Friday night's game in the seventh inning. "He's gotten tested and everything's working out fine," Hinch said. "It's just a matter of pain and his pain threshold. Another guy, that in a perfect world, you'd give him the day off. In the event that he has to play, I'd certainly go to him." Gonzalez has a 12-game hitting streak.

RHP Will Harris was on the verge of his 12th save Saturday night, but gave up two runs with two out and nobody on in the ninth inning to fall to 1-2. The winning run scored as Harris was fruitlessly trying to catch a throw from Jason Castro, a catcher playing first base, on an infield single by SS Jose Iglesias. "I should have found the bag and then caught the ball, but I tried to catch the ball and then find the bag,'' Harris said. "It's just a bonehead play by me. There's no other way to put it."

RHP Ken Giles has been an important part of the Astros' bullpen. He made his team-leading 46th appearance Saturday night, striking out all three batters he faced. He has not allowed a run in 28 of his last 32 games.

CF Carlos Gomez was available only in case of emergency Saturday and that made him doubtful for play until early next week. "Probably not," manager A.J. Hinch answered when asked if Gomez could pinch-hit or pinch-run. "I guess in an emergency I'd have to decide whether to put him in versus a pitcher. So we hope it doesn't come to that. Ideally he's not available. He ran a little bit. I was out there with him. He did some straight line running, the first step in the running progression. We'll be day to day with him."