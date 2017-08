RHP Joe Musgrove was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Musgrove was 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 starts with the Grizzlies after opening the season with Double-A Corpus Christi, where he went 2-1 with a 0.34 ERA.

RHP Josh Fields was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Houston Astros in exhange for 1B Yordan Alvarez on Monday.