Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt will be elevated to the major league roster on Wednesday with RHP Doug Fister going on the paternity list for the birth of his first child. Hoyt is 4-3 with a 1.62 ERA and 28 saves in 45 games with Triple-A Fresno, logging 84 strikeouts and 17 walks in 50 innings.

RHP Chris Devenski matched his longest outing as a reliever, working 4 1/3 perfect innings. His seven strikeouts were his most in relief this season. He became the 11th reliever since 1913 to throw at least four perfect innings and strike out seven or more. The last to do so was RHP Max Scherzer against the Astros on April 29, 2008.

RHP Lupe Chavez was acquired by the Astros from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for RHP Scott Feldman. Chavez, 18, was 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA in six starts for rookie-level Bluefield this year.

1B Yordan Alvarez was acquired by the Astros from the Dodgers in exhange for RHP Josh Fields on Monday. Alvarez, 19, was signed out of Cuba earlier this year. He has yet to play for an affiliated U.S. minor league team.

RHP Doug Fister worked six scoreless innings against the Blue Jays and produced a season-high eight strikeouts, his most since recording nine on Sept. 26, 2014, against the Marlins. Fister posted his 17th start this season in which he allowed three runs or fewer.

SS Carlos Correa recorded his fifth career walk-off hit and fourth this season with his double in the 14th inning, scoring 2B Jose Altuve. His four walk-off hits lead the majors this season. He bumped the team total to nine, two more than the 2015 total.

RHP Joe Musgrove was recalled from Triple-A Fresno but did not make his major league debut Monday. Musgrove, the Astros' No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, was slated as the emergency starter if RHP Doug Fister needed to be placed on paternity leave. Musgrove has worked almost extensively as a starter as a professional but will begin his stint with the Astros in the bullpen. In a combined 16 games (14 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A this year, he was 7-4 with a 2.74 ERA. "I told him his role, I expect him to help us win," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He'll take the ball whenever we call down there and put him in the game."

RHP Ken Giles will now close for the Astros, supplanting All-Star RHP Will Harris. Giles has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances and has 23 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings. Harris has blown three of five save opportunities since the All-Star break.

1B A.J. Reed was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday to replace RHP Luke Gregerson, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Reed batted .156 with two home runs and four RBIs in 17 games after his June 25 big league debut. He was optioned to Fresno on July 21.

RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a left oblique strain.