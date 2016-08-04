Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt was selected from Triple-A Fresno by the Astros on Wednesday. Hoyt (4-3, 1.62 ERA) recorded 28 saves in 45 games with the Grizzlies.

RHP Doug Fister was placed on the paternity-leave list. Fister is eligible to return on Saturday.

RHP Brad Peacock (5-5, 4.13 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Fresno by the Astros on Wednesday.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 16th three-hit game on the season and his 45th multi-hit game. His 150 hits are a club record through 106 games. In his career, Altuve has more multi-hit games (281) than hitless games (188).

RHP Joe Musgrove made his major league debut and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Toronto, the organization that drafted him 46th overall in 2011. Musgrove tied a major league record with eight strikeouts in relief in his debut, matching the mark set by Pirates RHP Barry Jones on April 20, 1986, against the Cubs.

1B A.J. Reed was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Luke Gregerson, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Reed batted .156 with two home runs and four RBIs in 17 games after his June 25 big league debut. He was optioned to Fresno on July 21. Reed finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Tuesday night.

RHP Lance McCullers departed due to right elbow discomfort with two outs in the fifth inning. McCullers allowed two runs or fewer for the seventh time in his past eight starts. He also posted his 20th consecutive home start in which he gave up three runs or fewer, the longest such streak in the American League since RHP Pedro Martinez had a 23-game streak from 1999-2001.

RHP Lance McCullers was put on the 15-day disabled list with an elbow strain Wednesday. McCullers will not throw for two weeks before being reevaluated. McCullers departed his start with two outs in the fifth inning Tuesday night with elbow discomfort.

RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 28) with a left oblique strain. Gregerson felt discomfort warming up last weekend in Detroit, prompting the decision to shut him down. He is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA and a team-leading 14 saves this season.