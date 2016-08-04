Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt was selected from Triple-A Fresno by the Astros on Wednesday. Hoyt (4-3, 1.62 ERA) recorded 28 saves in 45 games with the Grizzlies.

RHP James Hoyt made his major league debut Wednesday, tossing a scoreless seventh inning against Toronto. As 29 years and 308 days old, he became the second-oldest pitcher to make his major league debut in Astros history behind RHP Don Bradey, who was 29 years and 357 days old when he debuted on Sept. 25, 1964, against the Dodgers.

RHP Doug Fister was placed on the paternity-leave list. Fister is eligible to return on Saturday.

RHP Brad Peacock (5-5, 4.13 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Fresno by the Astros on Wednesday.

RHP Collin McHugh posted his fifth career double-digit strikeout game and third of the season Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He allowed a season-high three home runs but still notched his 11th quality start on the season. McHugh has produced quality starts in four of his past five outings and seven of nine dating back to June 15 at St. Louis.

3B Marwin Gonzalez extended his career-long hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the sixth inning. Gonzalez owns the longest active streak in the American League and the second longest by an Astro this season behind 2B Jose Altuve (14 games from June 22-July 6). Gonzalez is batting .286 with five doubles, four homers and four RBIs during the streak.

RHP Lance McCullers was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a mild elbow sprain. McCullers was lifted from his start Tuesday night with two outs in the fifth inning because of elbow discomfort. He missed the first six weeks of the season with right shoulder soreness, and he will not throw for the next two weeks before being re-evaluated.