Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman singled in the sixth inning to snap an 0-for-15 skid. It marked his second career hit. Bregman also walked in the ninth inning. It was the first time in his career that he reached base twice.

1B Tyler White went 2-for-3 with a double Thursday against Toronto. He has nine career multi-hit games. The double was his first extra-base hit since May 19 at the White Sox, when he doubled and homered.

RHP Mike Fiers allowed two runs on five hits with a season-high seven strikeouts over six innings Thursday against Toronto. It was his sixth start this season without issuing a walk. Fiers has walked three batters or fewer in 24 consecutive starts dating back to Sept. 13, 2015. That is the longest streak of his career.

CF Jake Marisnick singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to three games. Since the start of July, Marisnick is batting .327 (18-for-55) with an .812 OPS in 23 games. His batting average since that date ranks second on the club (minimum 50 at-bats).