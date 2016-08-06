FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2016 / 2:54 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for RHP Doug Fister, who will come off the paternity list and start on Saturday. Peacock did not appear in a game after being recalled from Fresno on Aug. 3.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, running his season total to a career-high-tying 66 RBIs (set last season). Altuve doubled twice for his 12th game this season with multiple extra-base hits. It also marked his 200th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the majors.

LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his 10th career complete game and first since June 25, 2015 against the Yankees. It was also his fourth career shutout and his lowest hits total (three) in a complete game. It marked his second career shutout of the Rangers, the first coming May 13, 2014 at Minute Maid Park. Keuchel retired 26 of the final 28 batters he faced.

C Evan Gattis recorded his 17th multi-hit game as a catcher and his third three-hit game in his last six starts. As a catcher this season, Gattis is batting .299 (32-for-107) in 30 games as compared to .182 (32-for-176) in 50 games as a designated hitter.

