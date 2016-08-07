Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored, his first career extra-base hit (in the first inning), his first RBI (in the ninth) and first multi-hit game. At 22 years and 129 days old, Bregman became the youngest third baseman in club history with a three-hit game (previously Jimmy Parades at 22 years, 257 days on Aug. 9, 2011, at Arizona).

RHP Doug Fister allowed one run in six innings on Saturday night for his club-leading 15th quality start this season. Fister has surrendered one earned run in his last two starts and is just one of three American League pitchers to hold the opposition to three runs of less in 18 total starts (Tigers RHP Justin Verlander and Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ).

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a caught stealing before being ejected in the seventh inning on Saturday night for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Alan Porter. It marked the first ejection of his career, a span of 778 games.

CF Jake Marisnick finished 1-for-4 on Saturday night while making his fourth consecutive start. Marisnick is batting .323 (20-for-62) since July 1 with five doubles and 10 runs scored in 25 games. He totaled 18 hits in his first 49 games of the season.