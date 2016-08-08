Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

PH/LF Tony Kemp finished 3-for-3 off the bench, recording a career-high three hits after being recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday. Kemp delivered the game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning off Rangers RHP Sam Dyson, scoring PR Carlos Gomez.

RHP Joe Musgrove allowed just one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks over seven innings in his first career start. Musgrove has 14 strikeouts over his first two career appearances, tied for the fifth-most in club history with LHP Carlos Hernandez (2001).

RHP Ken Giles recorded six strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, including four in the ninth inning. He became the third pitcher since 2013 to record six strikeouts in an appearance of two innings or fewer, joining Montreal RHP Steve Kline (Aug. 17, 1999 at San Francisco) and Red Sox RHP Tim Wakefield (Aug. 10, 1999 at Kansas City). The last Houston pitcher with four strikeouts in an inning was RHP Bud Norris on April 24, 2012 at Milwaukee.

OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a cyst in his right ear. He will not make the upcoming road trip through Minnesota and Toronto. Rasmus has been in a prolonged slump, recording his last multi-hit game on June 28 against the Angels. He is batting .057 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 20 games since July 1.