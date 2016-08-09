Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was not in the starting lineup Monday to give him a day off. It was just the second time this season Altuve has not been in the starting lineup.

2B Jose Altuve received the night off on Monday. It was just the second time this season Altuve has not been in the starting lineup and his failure to enter the game snapped a streak of 202 consecutive games played, the longest in the majors.

OF George Springer went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the sixth inning, providing the Astros with their lone run. For Springer, the RBI was his first since July 25, snapping a streak of 13 games. It was his longest stretch of games without an RBI this season.

RHP Collin McHugh took the loss on Monday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings of work. It was McHugh's first career loss against Minnesota in his fifth start against them. McHugh has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts. "The line doesn't represent how well he pitched," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "There were a few balls hit hard and a few balls that could have been played behind him."

RHP Luke Gregerson threw off a mound on Monday as he continues to progress in his rehab of a left oblique strain that landed him on the disabled list last week. Gregerson, who is eligible to return on Friday, will likely not need a minor league rehab assignment before returning.