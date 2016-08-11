Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Gustave is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 41 appearances with Fresno this season.

LHP Kevin Chapman will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno before the second game of a split doubleheader on Thursday to serve as the 26th man. Chapman has a 5.81 ERA in 43 appearances with Fresno this season and a 3.38 ERA in three previous games with the Astros.

LHP Dallas Keuchel had allowed five runs (three earned) in two innings against the Twins on Wednesday before the game was postponed. Because the game did not reach its halfway point, Keuchel's stats will be reset and the runs against him will not count. He is in line to start next on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

OF Carlos Gomez, who was an All-Star in 2013 and 2014, was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Gomez hit .284 with 24 homers in 2014 for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old was acquired by Houston at the trade deadline last season, and finished the 2015 campaign hitting .255 with 12 homers for the two teams combined. This season, however, Gomez is hitting just .210 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 85 games.

