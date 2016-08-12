Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski worked five shutout innings in a spot start Thursday, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. It was his first career victory in his 32nd appearance in the majors.

LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Fresno before Thursday's game to serve as Houston's 26th man. Chapman has a 5.81 ERA in 43 appearances with Fresno this season and a 3.38 ERA in three previous games with the Astros. He allowed a pair of runs on five hits with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings Thursday.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 in the nightcap and finished Thursday 5-for-8. His single in the second game extended his road on-base streak to 41 consecutive games. Altuve is hitting .436 away from home this season, including .497 since May 1.

OF George Springer went 3-for-5 in Thursday's nightcap and finished the four-game series against the Twins with eight hits. His homer on Thursday was his 23rd of the season and he has doubled at least once in each of his last four games. After entering the series without an RBI since July 25, Springer knocked in eight runs in four games in Minnesota.