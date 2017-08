OF Preston Tucker (right shoulder strain) was put on the disabled list Friday.

OF Teoscar Hernandez made his major-league debut Friday in center field after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Fresno to replace OF Preston Tucker (right shoulder strain), who was put on the DL.

RHP Ken Giles is on paternity leave in Houston, where his wife was expecting their first child.

RHP Luke Gregerson (left oblique strain) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday.