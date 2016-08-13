Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker (right shoulder strain) was put on the disabled list Friday.

OF Teoscar Hernandez walked in his first major league plate appearance in the third inning and homered for his first major league hit in the sixth in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Hernandez also had an infield hit in the eighth to go 2-for-4. He had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno Friday when OF Preston Tucker (right shoulder strain) was put on the disabled list. He made his major league debut with a start in center field Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 23-year-old hit .313/.365/.500 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 38 games in Triple-A. "He showed incredible poise," manager A.J. Hinch said. "That wasn't an easy day for him. He arrived at the ballpark a little under an hour before the game."

LHP Kevin Chapman was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. He was called up before Thursday's game to serve as Houston's 26th man. He allowed a pair of runs on five hits with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings Thursday.

RHP Collin McHugh will make his 24th start of the season -- and the 12th on the road -- when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday in the middle game of the three-game series at Rogers Centre. He matched a season-high Monday when he gave up 10 hits against the Minnesota Twins in allowing three runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six in taking the loss. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his past 10 starts during which he has a 4.03 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA this season against the Blue Jays and is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in four career starts against them.

RHP Joe Musgrove earned his first major league victory in his third major league outing, and second start, Friday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed six hits, one walks and two runs in seven innings. He had seven strikeouts, for a total of 21 in 18 ? innings. "He used all four of his pitches," manager A.J. Hinch said. "Seven strong innings is about as much as you could expect at his development curve right now."

OF Jake Marisnick tweaked his right groin while playing in the field in the first game of the doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins Thursday and did not play Friday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is listed as day to day.

RHP Ken Giles was put on the three-day paternity list Friday. He did not accompany the team to Toronto and instead went to Houston, where his wife is expecting the couple's first child. RHP Luke Gregerson (left oblique strain) took his spot in the bullpen when he was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday. .

RHP Luke Gregerson (left oblique strain) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday as RHP Ken Giles was put on the three-day paternity list. Gregerson had not pitched since July 27. He did not pitch Friday night in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.