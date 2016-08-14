Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was used as the designated hitter Saturday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and had a double, a triple and a walk. He has reached base safely in 43 consecutive games on the road. Only one other Astros player has done that. 1B Jeff Bagwell reached base safely in 43 straight games in 1998 and 51 in a row in 1999.

RHP Mike Fiers will make his 22nd start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has faced Toronto once this season, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven in six innings to take the loss Aug. 4. Five days later, he earned the win over the Minnesota Twins. He allowed three home runs among his five hits and was charged with four runs. In three career outings (two starts) against the Blue Jays, he is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA.

RHP Collin McHugh failed to record six innings for the only second time in his past seven starts when he allowed five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings Saturday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was McHugh's fourth straight loss. The Astros have failed to score more than two runs in three of those starts. He is 7-10, a career high for losses. "He didn't quite have the finish on his pitches," manager A.J. Hinch said of McHugh's start Saturday. "As his outing went he was battling himself a little bit."

SS Carlos Correa drove in both Astros runs with a first-inning double in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He has 49 RBIs over his past 47 games dating to June 20.

OF Jake Marisnick (strained right groin) did not play Saturday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after being injured in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. He is listed as day-to-day.