Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave, recalled from Fresno last Wednesday, was optioned to the Triple-A club Monday. Gustave made three relief appearances for Houston, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings.

RHP Ken Giles was activated from the paternity list Monday He missed the weekend series at Toronto.

3B Luis Valbuena has ramped up baseball activities and will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip through Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Valbuena was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 27 with a right hamstring injury.