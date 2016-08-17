Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman clubbed his first career home run, a two-run shot in the first inning off Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia. He followed with a single in the second inning for his third career multi-hit game. Over his last 10 games, Bregman is batting .295 (13-for-44) with five doubles, one homer and six RBIs with an .811 OPS. He has hit safely in nine of 10 games after recording only two hits in his first 10 games.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 and bumped his career hits total to 1,000 with a single in the ninth inning. He reached the milestone in only 786 games, the fastest in club history and the second-fastest among active players behind Ichiro Suzuki (696 games). His 19 three-hit games rank second in the American League.

SS Carlos Correa singled in the seventh inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 11 games. Correa is batting .381 (16-for-42) during that streak and has the second-longest active hitting streak in the American League behind Mike Napoli (16 games).

CF Jake Marisnick doubled in the fourth inning to extend his home hitting streak to eight games dating back to July 27 against the Yankees. Marisnick has recorded a hit in 14 of his last 16 home games and is batting .311 (14-for-45) with five doubles during that stretch. Eight of his 21 hits at home this season have been doubles.

3B Luis Valbuena has ramped up baseball activities and will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip through Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Valbuena was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 27 with a right hamstring injury.